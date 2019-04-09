Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th Street
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th Street
Darryl Edmond King Jr.

Darryl Edmond King, Jr.

Louisville -

King, Darryl Edmond, Jr., 26, of Louisville died Thursday April 4, 2019 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. He was an employee of the Ford Motor Co. and a member of St. Stephen Church.

He is survived by a daughter Cherish M. King; a son Darryl S. King; his mother Yvonne L. Rankins his father Darryl E. King, Sr.; two sisters Margaret M. Moore and Alonna D. King.

His funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday April 12, 2019 at St. Stephen Church 1018 So. 15th Street, with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
