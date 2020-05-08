Darryl J. Wilkinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darryl J. Wilkinson

LaGrange - Darryl J. Wilkinson passed away on April 21, 2020 in LaGrange Kentucky. He was born on April 02, 1942 in Lake Odessa Michigan. He worked as a computer programmer and had a wonderful sense of humor and charm that made him many life long friends. He was a family man. He enjoyed camping, fishing, baseball games, MSU Spartans and bonfires at his home with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Darryl is survived by his son Corey Wilkinson ( Shelly) and his daughter Gina Pfister (Sheldon). He had 4 grandchildren Darryl Wilkinson (Olivia), Jess Pfister (Tessa), Spencer Pfister (Amy) and Nicholas Sams Wilkinson. His great grandchildren DJ, Jordan and Wynonna. He will be with his youngest great grandson Levi June in heaven. Special mention to Rachel Crenshaw and Isaac Crenshaw. Farmers Market and Super Bowl won't be the same without him. He truly will be missed by many. The family asks that any gifts or donations be made to Alzheimer & Dementia Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved