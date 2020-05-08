Darryl J. Wilkinson



LaGrange - Darryl J. Wilkinson passed away on April 21, 2020 in LaGrange Kentucky. He was born on April 02, 1942 in Lake Odessa Michigan. He worked as a computer programmer and had a wonderful sense of humor and charm that made him many life long friends. He was a family man. He enjoyed camping, fishing, baseball games, MSU Spartans and bonfires at his home with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Darryl is survived by his son Corey Wilkinson ( Shelly) and his daughter Gina Pfister (Sheldon). He had 4 grandchildren Darryl Wilkinson (Olivia), Jess Pfister (Tessa), Spencer Pfister (Amy) and Nicholas Sams Wilkinson. His great grandchildren DJ, Jordan and Wynonna. He will be with his youngest great grandson Levi June in heaven. Special mention to Rachel Crenshaw and Isaac Crenshaw. Farmers Market and Super Bowl won't be the same without him. He truly will be missed by many. The family asks that any gifts or donations be made to Alzheimer & Dementia Foundation.









