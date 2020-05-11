Darryl "KingBoo" Lamont Crook



Darryl "KingBoo" Lamont Crook left his earthly home on the 6th of May 2020 before his 51st birthday on the 29th of May. He is preceded in death by his brother Frederick "Peanut Butter" Crook, grandmother, who reared him, Minnie "Mother Dear" Gilbert, and several other family members. Left to cherish his memory is his ex-wife Shalonda Jones-Crook, two sons Devon and Cameron, mother Yvonne Strain, brothers -his twin Gerald "Ruddie" (Pam), Dornal, and James; his beloved sisters, Erica Cooper and Rev. Laurice Martin; his aunts and uncles that loved him dearly Aunt Ella, Uncle Marshall, Aunt Marvina (Cornell), Sister-in-law Cheryl (Mike), nieces, nephews, host of cousins, second family the Kavanaughs, Robinsons, and a host of other friends. A.D. Porter Funeral Home will be caring for the body and the Memorial Services will be held on Zoom. Please contact Rev. Laurice Martin via Facebook Messenger for an invite.









