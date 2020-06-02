Darryl Wayne Wells
Louisville - 58, departed this earth peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, June 6, 2020 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Funeral Services are private.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.