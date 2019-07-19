|
Daryl P. Norris
Louisville - Daryl P. Norris, 80, of Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Mr. Norris was born December 9, 1938 in Louisville to the late Charles E. "Pop" and Lora Mae Turner Norris. He is a United States Navy veteran and served as a Radioman for four years. Mr. Norris was a 32nd Degree Mason of Robinson Lodge #266 F & AM in Louisville, a member of Elks Lodge #8, lifetime member of AMVETS Post 61 and has been a Kentucky Colonel since 1992. As an avid golfer, Mr. Norris had a seat on the Board of Directors at Iroquois Men's Club and was a member of the Kentucky Senior Golf Association. Mr. Norris was a member at St. Bernard Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald Briggs Norris.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Daryn Leigh and Danny Norris and his wife Amy; grandchildren, Jason Ramstein and his wife Julie, Emalee, Audrie, Daniel, Jr. and Cainlynn Norris; great grandchildren, Jake, Knox and Miller Ramstein; brother, David Norris (Sue); sister, Karen Clanin (Lew), many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am EST on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive, Louisville, KY 40228 with burial in Leitchfield Memorial Gardens, Leitchfield, Kentucky. Friends are invited to celebrate his life on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm EST and on Monday from 9:00 am until 9:30 am EST at Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd.).
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to NAMI Louisville at namilouisville.org and the Tourette Association of America at tourette.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019