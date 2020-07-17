Daugherty Jr. Ernest R.Louisville - Ernest R. Daugherty, Jr., age 61, passed away Tuesday, July 14th, 2020. He was a loving husband, brother and uncle. He had an outstanding sense of humor and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had interest of cooking, gardening, art and refurbishing antique furniture. He was also a lifetime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Carolyn Daugherty.He is survived by his wife, Lee Ann Daugherty; sister, Carol Jean Daugherty Epley (Kevin); nephews, Colin Daugherty McDowell and Andrew Dixon; niece, Rebekah Dixon; Aunt, Helen Wilson; many cousins and friends; and fur-ever friend, Buddy.Funeral service will be 3 pm, Monday, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday,11-3. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. condolences:http://www.stoessfuneralhome.com/