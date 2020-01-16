|
Dave Beard
Louisville - William Dave Beard, 100, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
He was born on April 14, 1919 in Frankewing, Tennessee to the late Ennis and Maggie (Davis) Beard. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Alberta Beard and brothers Bert and Knox Beard.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Sharon Hoellman (Joe), granddaughter, Kimberly Hoellman and sister-in-law, Beverly Bryan (Harry).
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243)
His funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 22, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Dave's memory be made to Beechwood Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020