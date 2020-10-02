1/1
David A. Bratcher
David A. Bratcher

David A. Bratcher, born December 25, 1944, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

David was a disc jockey at a number of radio stations across the country, most famously as Mason Lee Dixon at WAKY, a lecturer on the American astrological circuit, and a practitioner of Native American philosophy. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of movies, and voracious appetite for reading.

He is survived by his brothers Terry and Stephen Bratcher, his son Jason Bratcher, and stepdaughter Melanie Sympson. He was preceded in death by his partner Marissa Garcia, mother Marian Bratcher, and father David Bratcher.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Parks Foundation.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
