David A. Clifton
Georgetown, IN - David Arthur Clifton was born the son of Alva I. Clifton and Stella June Maraman Clifton, on November 25, 1940, in New Albany, Indiana. David died peacefully at the age of 78, surrounded by his wife and his children, on Thursday evening, May 2, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital. David was a loving husband, dad and grandfather. David married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Jane Summers Clifton on June 3, 1960 at First Church of the Nazarene in New Albany, Indiana and they celebrated 58 years together.
David is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, and three precious children, Judy Ann Clifton, Sheri Kay Clifton Nettle (Gordon) and Randal Lee Clifton (Michele), three Grandchildren, Travis E. Nettle, Zachary A. Clifton and Jacob A. Clifton.
David was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert I. Clifton and his mother-in-law, Loraine Summers and father-in-law, Homer L. Summers.
David devoted his life to his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved life and especially his farm and Herford cattle. David had a brilliant mind and could answer almost all questions. He would sit at night in his old rocker and read the Bible. David was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, New Albany, IN. David loved God.
Funeral service 1 PM Monday, May 6, 2019 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, Indiana with burial at East Cemetery, Alton, Indiana.
Visitation 2 - 8 PM Sunday and after 10 AM Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 4, 2019