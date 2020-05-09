David A. NakdimenLOUISVILLE - 86, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.Born in the coal town of St. Charles, Virginia, he spent most of his life in Kentucky. After graduating from London, KY High School, he attended the University of Kentucky and graduated in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. Following postgraduate work in political science, he started his professional career as a reporter with the old Lexington Leader daily newspaper. Dave joined WAVE Radio-TV in 1961 as a political and government reporter. He was responsible for coverage of city and county government and the state legislature. He covered local and state elections, and was a panelist in 1975 in the debate between Julian Carroll and Bob Gable, the first such debate ever telecast statewide. Dave covered other major stories of the period, including the floods of 1964 and 1997, tornados of 1974 and 1976, seven national political conventions, the Standard Gravure shootings, and broke the story of the collapse of Prudential and American Building and Loan Associations in the early 1970s. He won eight awards for commentary from the Society of Professional Journalists, four from the Associated Press, two Gavel awards from the Louisville Bar Association for coverage of the courts, including the first televised trial in Kentucky, and a regional Emmy award. He retired in 1997 after 36 years at WAVE. He continued to work following retirement, writing and producing a weekly commentary "Nakkers". Dave was elected to the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 1998, and was the second person ever honored with the "First Mike" award for public service by the Society of Professional Journalists. Dave interviewed many celebrities and political figures over the years including, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Wayne and Muhammad Ali.He was a member of Highland Baptist Church, where he was an honor deacon and the Quarterback Club. He was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan.Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Abe and Lucy (Steelman) Nakdimen.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wanda (Turpin) Nakdimen; daughter, Suzanne Harrett; granddaughter, Angela Harrett; sister, Judith Nakdimen; sister-in-law, Betty Terry; nieces and nephews, Kristin Grubb, Davin Torre, Melissa Barrett, Eric Pierson and Matthew Pierson; his beloved dog Jack and a host of friends.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Highland Baptist Church or the Kentucky Humane Society.A private service will be held due to Covid19 restrictions. A memorial service will follow at a later date.