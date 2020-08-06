1/1
David A. Wade
David A. Wade

Goshen - David A. Wade, 73, of Goshen, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

He was born on May 22, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Alford and Agnes (Newton) Wade.

David was a graduate of Westport High School, after graduation he went on to serve our country during Vietnam in the United States Army. He was Past Master at the Lyndon Masonic Lodge, a 20 year member of the North Oldham Fire Department where he reached the rank of Chief and an EMT and retired from UPS in 2002 after 32 years of service.

David is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Ann (Hatfield) Wade, daughter, Laura E. Johnson (James), sons, Richard T. Stofer IV, Dustin D. Wade (Megan), four grandchildren Logan Cain, Kori Johnson, Caley Wade and Cameron Wade. He is also survived by his sisters Patricia Carmichael, Norma Phillips, Janet Ernspiker (Steve), brothers Robert Wade, Kenneth Wade (Cindy) and his brother-in-law James L. Hatfield and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

Visitation will also be from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in David's memory be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.








Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
