Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
David Adam Rudolph, Jr.

Louisville - entered into rest on Saturday, April 20th.

He was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church and a letter carrier for USPS. Mr. Rudolph was a WW II Navy veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rudolph; four children, Laura Spivey, David Rudolph, Tina Underwood (Lloyd, Jr.) and Michelle Watkins (Sam); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be on Tuesday at 12 noon at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with entombment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Monday from 2pm until 8pm.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus or the s Project.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
