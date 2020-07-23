1/1
David Allan Henry
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Allan Henry

Shepherdsville - Mr. David Allan Henry, age 83, of Shepherdsville, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Mr. Henry was born on September 25, 1936 in Louisville, KY. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Leona Henry and 2 brothers, Charles "Sonny" Henry Jr. and Lloyd "Pat" Henry. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Juliana Henry; daughter, Jennie Kaelin (Terry); grandchildren, Stephanie Khani (Nick), Lauren Raymer (Michael) and Destinee Siebe; great-grandchildren, CJ Ray and Marlee Raymer; several nieces and a nephew. Friends may pay their respects on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved