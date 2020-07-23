David Allan HenryShepherdsville - Mr. David Allan Henry, age 83, of Shepherdsville, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Mr. Henry was born on September 25, 1936 in Louisville, KY. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Leona Henry and 2 brothers, Charles "Sonny" Henry Jr. and Lloyd "Pat" Henry. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Juliana Henry; daughter, Jennie Kaelin (Terry); grandchildren, Stephanie Khani (Nick), Lauren Raymer (Michael) and Destinee Siebe; great-grandchildren, CJ Ray and Marlee Raymer; several nieces and a nephew. Friends may pay their respects on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.).