David Allen Albert
Louisville - 75, of Louisville, Kentucky succumbed to a lifetime of health issues on February 24, 2020.
David is survived by his daughter Tiffany Bride and son Gregory Albert, grandsons Crescent Bride, Brennan Bride and Boston Albert, sister Sylvia Lonsburry and 3 nieces Angela Ash, Michele Walden and Amy Austin.
A special thank you to the people at Louisville East Post-Acute for their loving care and support during his final days. In leu of flowers, gift offerings c/o David Albert to the attention of Cricket Branch are greatly appreciated by his children.
A celebration of his life will be at 11:00am, Saturday February 29th at Highlands Funeral Home at 3331 Taylorsville Road in Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020