David Allen Humphrey
David Allen Humphrey

Louisville - Sadly, David A. Humphrey of Middletown, KY age 66 passed away on September 22nd at Norton's Brownsboro Hospital due to complications of immunotherapy treatment for cancer. David is preceded in death by his parents, Lindsey and Aileen Humphrey; Brother, Lonnie Humphrey; and Uncle, Morris Hockersmith. David worked for several years at Anderson Wood Products, Humphrey Construction and worked on furniture at our booths at the Peddlers Mall in Middletown.

David is survived by his loving wife, Janet Humphrey; siblings, Bernie, Vickie and Linda Humphrey; nephew, Jimmie who was like a son to him; three step-sons, Michael Nicholas, Lee (Ashley) Nicholas and Kyle (Holly) Nicholas; and grandchildren, Teagan, Delaney, Connor and Colson along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thanks to his family and friends for the compassionate support at this time as he cared deeply for them all and we are left to cherish his memory.

A gathering to celebrate David's life will be 3 to 8 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
