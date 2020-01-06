Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
David Anthony "Tony" Faith Obituary
David Anthony "Tony" Faith

Louisville - 57, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Merideth; brother, Michael Faith; and sister, Sonya Faith.

He is survived by his children, Sonya Faith and Jason Carter; father, Marlin Faith (Janice); and sister, Linda Quire (David).

His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cloverleaf Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
