|
|
David Anthony "Tony" Faith
Louisville - 57, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Merideth; brother, Michael Faith; and sister, Sonya Faith.
He is survived by his children, Sonya Faith and Jason Carter; father, Marlin Faith (Janice); and sister, Linda Quire (David).
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cloverleaf Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020