David "Dave" Anthony Ratterman, Sr.
LOUISVILLE - David "Dave" Anthony Ratterman, Sr., 65, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side after a battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born in Louisville, Dave worked in Collections all his life and recently retired from Republic Bank. He was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
Dave was a 1968 graduate of St Pius X, 1972 graduate of St. Xavier High School, and a 1986 graduate of Bellarmine University. He loved his family above all and enjoyed both music and golf.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 33 years, Debbie (Lancaster) Ratterman; Sons, Bryan Ratterman, Josh Ratterman (Lindsay), and David A. Ratterman, Jr. (Marla); Daughter, Meagan Ratterman; Grandson, Logan Medley; Parents, Phil and Nancy Ratterman; Sisters, Julie Kessler, Lynn Catlett, and Susan Ratterman. Dave is also survived by In-laws, Pat and Peggy Lancaster and numerous nieces and nephews.
His Funeral Mass will be 10 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm, Friday, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 10600 Taylorsville Road.
Dave's family requests expressions of sympathy go to Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019