David Anthony Rothgerber Sr.
David Anthony Rothgerber, Sr.

Louisville - David Anthony Rothgerber, Sr, 80, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was born on December 13, 1939 to the late Edward and Katherine Laemmle Rothgerber. David was an electrician for I.B.E.W. Local 369, an Army Veteran and a member of Epiphany Catholic Church. David was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

David was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Connor Barnett; brother, Edward Rothgerber; sisters, Katherine Friedrich and Jeanne Embs.

David is survived by his loving wife, Lois Strange Rothgerber; daughter, Daven Barnett (Billy); sons, David Anthony Rothgerber, Jr. (Mandy), Jeremy B. Rothgerber (Nancy), Nicholas J. Rothgerber (Brandy), James E. Rothgerber (Brittany); grandchildren, Drew, Aurora, Lily, Noah, Finn, Katelyn, Josiah and Cassidy.

Funeral mass will be at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of funeral mass. Burial will be private in Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

On-line condolences may be made www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
