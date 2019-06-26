Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Brown Simpson


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Brown Simpson Obituary
David Brown Simpson

Louisville - Age, 77, passed away peacefully June 22nd. Born April 27th, 1942 to Mary Ruth and Jesse Fred Simpson, he is survived by his sons David Brown Simpson Jr., Jeffery Frederick Simpson, Austin Gregory (Tracey) Simpson, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Mike (Elaine) Simpson, his sister Becky (Dave) Jennings and his former wife, Jimmi Jones, who remained a dear friend.

Service will be 12 PM, Saturday June 29th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln., with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation 10-12 prior to service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Blessings in a Backpack.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now