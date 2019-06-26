|
|
David Brown Simpson
Louisville - Age, 77, passed away peacefully June 22nd. Born April 27th, 1942 to Mary Ruth and Jesse Fred Simpson, he is survived by his sons David Brown Simpson Jr., Jeffery Frederick Simpson, Austin Gregory (Tracey) Simpson, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Mike (Elaine) Simpson, his sister Becky (Dave) Jennings and his former wife, Jimmi Jones, who remained a dear friend.
Service will be 12 PM, Saturday June 29th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln., with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation 10-12 prior to service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Blessings in a Backpack.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 26, 2019