David Bruce WyattLouisville - David Bruce Wyatt, 55, Louisville, Kentucky found eternal peace Monday May 18, 2020 when he passed away at Friendship Health and Rehab. David passed peacefully with his brother and sister in law by his side.David was born into this world with Down Syndrome, something many classify a disability. David's parents knew there was more ability in him than any disability, and for him to excel, he had to be raised as any other child; Exposed to world and opportunities.David lived a full life. He was a graduate of Ursuline Pitt Academy, he competed in many sports throughout his life and won numerous medals in various sports, including softball, basketball, bocce, and swimming; Swimming being his greatest skill. David earned the Gold Medal in the 1991 International Special Olympics where he swam the breaststroke.David loved life and he loved people! He enjoyed laughter, being with family and friends and most of all being the center of attention. He loved to entertain and when it came to music, the man could sing like Elvis and dance like Michael. He had the knack for being the life of the party.While David has left us, he is now with his two - favorite people… his Mom and Dad. Those that know the family have seen the special bond between David and his mom. They were together every day until the Mom passed. But do not forget to appreciate the role David's Dad played in his life. His Mom and Dad never sheltered David and kept him active.During his final years of life David battled Alzheimer's, a disease that eventually forced him into a care facility. David being David quickly made friends and touched many hearts at Friendship. There are many who cared for David, and a few who genuinely loved him, and it showed in the care you provided. Thank you, Peggy, Lisa, Mary, Jessica, Wendy, Torey and Daniel. Thank you to both Michelle's, Patty, Trish, and Diane. A very special thanks to Stephanie. Thank you, Bridgette and Corey and the entire Hospice Team. Thank you, Uncle Jerry for you unwavering devotion and love! Whayne is so proud! Thank you, Uncle Jim for your love and devotion! Anna Lea is so proud!Thank you, Rick and Beth Fangman for being more than a cousin, and more like a brother and sister to David.Thank you, Sister Regina, Mary Jo, and Mary Ann for years of unconditional loveThank you, Kathleen for loving David. He loved you so much!!There is one special Thank you that goes to David's favorite Aide, Nicole Stanley. Thank you, Nicole for caring for David in a special way that had a Mother's touch. Thank you for making him laugh, even on his weakest days. Laughter is one of David's favorite things to do. Thank you most of all for loving our David. It goes without saying, David loved his Nicole.David is preceded in death by his Father, Whayne Wyatt; Mother, Anna Lea Wyatt; and Sister, Ann Marie Wyatt.He is survived by his brother Steve Wyatt (Marilyn); his best friend Brad Harkleroad; and the love of his life Kathleen BostockVisitation will be noon - 4 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Center.