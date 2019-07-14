David C. Loran, Jr.



Louisville - David C. Loran, Jr., 75, of Louisville, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on July 11, 2019, going home to be with the Lord. He was born June 22, 1944 to the late David Charles, Sr. and Mary (Bauscher) Loran. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and graduated from St. Agnes School, St Xavier High School, Bellarmine University, and the University of Louisville.



"Dave" retired from Jefferson County Public Schools as an Assistant Principal. He loved his family dearly and had many friends whom he loved as well. He had a beautiful baritone and was a member of The Bellarmine Glee Club. Dave was an avid UK fan, golfer, and member and former President of The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Jeffersontown, KY. He volunteered several years for the Board of Elections. He also enjoyed volunteering for St. Xavier High School Fundraisers Class of "62". His schools where he worked included Talbert Elementary; Meyzeek, Shawnee, and T.T. Knight Middle Schools; Iroquois and Breckinridge Metropolitan High Schools.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Kitty Loran.



Survivors include his devoted loving wife of 52 years, Kathleen Loran; daughter, Laura and son, David C. Loran III (Deanna); grandchildren, Sarah and Jonathan; brother, Michael (Monica); brother and sister-in-laws, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dave's caregivers, Baptist East Oncology Unit, Dr. Zhong, Hosparus of Louisville, and Dr. Lazlo Makk.



Visitation will be 2-8 pm Monday at Ratterman & Sons-Jeffersontown, 10600 Taylorsville Rd. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, 11 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lake Drive, Jeffersontown, KY with Visitation prior to the service from 10-11 am at the church. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations go the Charles and Mimi Osborne Cancer Center, St. Michael's Building Fund, or a in Dave's name.



Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019