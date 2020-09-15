1/1
David C. Pottinger Jr.
David C. Pottinger, Jr.

Louisville - David C. Pottinger, Jr., age 62, passed away September 14, 2020.

Born to the late David Pottinger, David is survived by his loving daughter Leah Pottinger; mother Donna B. Pottinger; sister Deborah Pottinger; sister-in-law Melissa Martin; uncles Sam Pottinger and Jerry Brown; aunt Carol Brown; and a large host of cousins and friends.

All services for David will be private for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hosparus of Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
