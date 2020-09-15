David C. Pottinger, Jr.
Louisville - David C. Pottinger, Jr., age 62, passed away September 14, 2020.
Born to the late David Pottinger, David is survived by his loving daughter Leah Pottinger; mother Donna B. Pottinger; sister Deborah Pottinger; sister-in-law Melissa Martin; uncles Sam Pottinger and Jerry Brown; aunt Carol Brown; and a large host of cousins and friends.
All services for David will be private for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Hosparus of Louisville.