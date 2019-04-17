Services
David Christopher Goffinet

David Christopher Goffinet

Louisville - David Christopher Goffinet, 41, passed away at Norton Brownsboro Hospital on April 12, 2019. David is survived by his father, Michael Thomas Goffinet, Sr., mother Karen Davis Brand (George) and brother Michael Goffinet, Jr. (Beth). David faced many adversities in his life with strength and courage. He will be truly missed by those who knew him well, but we are comforted by the fact that he is at peace in mind and body. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Norton for their compassion and understanding, as well as to Cyndi and Heather, his friends and advocates.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
