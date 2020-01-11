|
David Dalrymple Owen
OWEN, David Dalrymple, died January 2, 2020. He was born in Louisville, Ky., April 9, 1942, the son of Douglas Henry and Leelia Reynolds Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Clarence Kelly and Edna Dalrymple Reynolds. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Hannah Bradford Owen; his children Leelia Owen McKinley of Burke, Va., Andrew Reynolds Owen (Clarissa) of Atlanta, Ga., and David Dalrymple Owen, Jr. (Lee) of Richmond; his eight adored grandchildren, his brother Douglas Henry Owen, Jr. and his Springer Spaniel, Annie.
Mr. Owen attended Kentucky Country Day School in Louisville and is a graduate of Centre College, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. After serving in the United States Air Force, he spent his professional career as a "railroad man" with the L&N, Seaboard Coast Line and CSX rail roads. Mr. Owen was also active in serving in his community as Governor's appointment to the Tobacco Settlement Finance Corp Board and served on the boards of the Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Richmond Business Foundation, Boy Scouts of America, Robert E. Lee Board, the Centre College Alumni, the Reinhart Guest House, and Junior Achievement.
In addition, he was a former member of the Louisville Country Club and the Pendennis Club; and a member of the Country Club of Virginia, the Commonwealth Club, the Strokers Golf Group, the Virginia Creepers, the Old White Club at the Greenbrier, Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and the founding member of the church at the end of his dock. He loved spending time at his river home in White Stone, Va., never more so than when surrounded by his family and dogs. Mr. Owen was a master woodworker, an exquisite fly fisherman, an avid hunter, and enamored with anything that went fast or bang. He was a gentle and kind soul who held his friends and family members as his most cherished treasures. A graveside service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery at a date to be determined. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that contributions be considered to a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020