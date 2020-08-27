1/1
David Delon Lawson
David Delon Lawson

Louisville - age 50, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Norton Hospital Audubon. David, born October 18, 1969, graduated from Butler High School, Detrick Vocational Center and attended Jefferson Community College. He worked at Winn Dixie, Jiffy Lube and Active Transportation Company. He loved to fish. He was an avid U of L and also an avid Steelers fan. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 45. He was a member of the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Davette Lawson, his grandparents Rev. Robert M. Garr and Mrs. Janie L. Garr and other family members.

David, familiarly known as Delon, is survived by his dad, David Earl Lawson (Barbara), his mom, Dorothy M. Lawson, an aunt Mary Earlene Garr, two uncles Morgan A. Garr and Dwayne A. Garr, and a host of relatives and friends left to cherish his memory.

Celebration of life visitation 10:30 am-12:30 pm and funeral services will be 12:30 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral home followed by interment at Cave Hill Cemetery






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
