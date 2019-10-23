|
David E. Murrell
Louisville - MURRELL, David E., 82, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
David is survived by Rebecca Murrell, his life partner of 37 years; his children, Dennis Murrell (Gillian Langley), Catherine Murrell (Steven Jones), Ellen Murrell Fulmer (Chris), and Amanda Murrell Cahill (Brandyn); grandchildren, Ayla Murrell (Alex Williams), Bronte Murrell, Harper Murrell, Samantha Carson Murrell, and Oliver Cahill. He is also survived by siblings, V. William Murrell (Elizabeth), Grover Michael Murrell (Joanna), Dona Mounts and Judy Segall.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Amanda Begley Murrell, and his beloved guide dog, Lily.
David was a graduate of the Kentucky School for the Blind and Atherton High School. He obtained both his undergraduate degree and his law degree from the University of Kentucky. David worked as an Assistant Attorney General, Deputy Public Defender of the State of Kentucky, a staff attorney with the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund, and spent many years in the private practice of law. David taught ethics at the University of Kentucky Law School, authored one book on Kentucky Criminal Procedure, and consulted on another.
David was particularly proud of his work helping to bring about the requirement that all Kentucky judges must possess a law degree, assisting with the drafting and passage of Kentucky's first consumer protection law, helping establish the state's first public defender system, and assisting to establish an independent agency for the blind in Kentucky.
David was a member of Melbourne Heights Baptist Church and a former member of the National Federation of the Blind.
Visitation will be 4 pm-7 pm Friday and after 9 am Saturday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Saturday at the funeral home, followed by burial at Jeffersontown Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, 350 Los Ranchitos Road, San Rafael, CA 94903.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019