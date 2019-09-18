|
David Edward Owen III
Louisville - Age 85, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019
Born at Fort Bragg, NC on July 13, 1934, he was the second son of Elizabeth Jones and Captain Ernest T. Owen, USA, and nephew of distinguished professor of history David E. Owen of Harvard University. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ona Owen, and son David E. Owen IV (Laurie) of Concord, MA, and grandchildren Nicholas and Conley Elizabeth, at Emmanuel College in Boston, MA, and David E. Owen V (Teddy) of Bethesda, MD. Also nephews Conan (Suzanne), Evan (Joanna) and Dylan (Dorothy) Owen of Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, and his older brother Ernest and Ernest's wife Raquel of Annandale, Virginia.
From age 12, when he spent the year 1946 with his parents in post-war Vienna, David decided on a career in the international sphere. Following graduation from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, he served two years as an officer in the Army's air defense of Seattle. Upon discharge, he joined Bank of America, San Francisco, and during his 10 years there, served five years as assistant manager of the bank's branch in Lagos, Nigeria. There he met his future wife, Ona.
After leaving Nigeria, he joined Continental Illinois Bank, Chicago, and married Ona Bealle of Edson, Alberta, who had served in Canadian embassies in Nigeria and Iran. After 10 years, which required frequent travel throughout Africa, South and Southeast Asia, and a tour as vice president and manager of the bank's Singapore branch, David left the bank for teaching. The Owens settled in Louisville in 1986, when David became a training manager for Brown & Williamson Tobacco Co.
David was a life-long Episcopalian, and active member of St. Clements Episcopal House Church, Louisville. He mentored a young man, Jacob, growing up in the Louisville Portland neighborhood from age 9 to adulthood, and helped to resettle refugees from Russia and Bosnia, with Jewish Career & Family Services, and later with Catholic Charities. He was a long time Neighborhood Watch Captain, and a volunteer telephone crisis counselor for Seven Counties Services.
David was a talented writer of short fiction, and a member of the Cherokee Roundtable (CRT), a writers group in Louisville, for the past 30 years. He was a lover of film, ballet, and theatre, and performed with various theatre groups around Louisville, as well as a season of summer stock at Kentucky Repertory Theatre at Horse Cave. He trained in improve at Second City Theatre in Chicago, and was seen in TV and print ads in Louisville and Cincinnati. As a jazz lover, he was a regular at Ken Shapiro's Jazz Factory, and was a particular fan of big band and French "gypsy jazz" music. He worshiped the talents of violinist Jane Halladay and pianist Harry Pickens, as well as George and Ira Gershwin.
A service in celebration of David's life will be at St Matthew's Episcopal Church, 330 N. Hubbards Lane, Louisville KY 40207 on Saturday, September 21 at 11:00 AM, with reception following. David's ashes will be interred in the family plot in Welsh Hills Cemetery on November 9, after a service at St. Luke's Church, Granville, Ohio at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to help Louisville's homeless residents to: "Calvary's Well", Calvary Episcopal Church, 831 S. 4th Street, Louisville KY 40203. (502) 587-6011.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019