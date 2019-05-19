|
David Ehringer
Sellersburg, Indiana - 82, entered eternal life on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Traditions at Hunter Station surrounded by his loving family. He was President and CEO of Sellersburg Stone Co. for 25 years, attended Northside Christian Church, a member of the Jeffersonville Elks Club for 40 years and served on Board of Directors at Clark Memorial Hospital and PNC Bank. David was a member of the first Sectional Basketball Championship at Silver Creek High School and later took his talents to the University of Louisville Basketball team where he played for two years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Peggy Ehringer. Surviving are his two sons, Mark (Cindy) Ehringer, Sellersburg, Brian (Kari) Ehringer, Dallas, Texas, daughter, Erin (Todd) Bartholomew, Fishers, Indiana, sister, Sara (Bob) Hauselman, Sellersburg, grandchildren, J.D. Ehringer, Courtney Ehringer, Nicolas Ehringer, Cameron Ehringer, Stephen Bartholomew and Hunter Bartholomew. Funeral services will be held 11AM Tuesday at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with entombment to follow at Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany. Visitation will be Monday from 3-8PM and anytime after 9AM until the time of service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or Hosparus of Southern Indiana, 502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, Indiana 47150. Online condolences can be made at www.garrfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019