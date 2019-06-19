Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Resources
More Obituaries for David Weissrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Elmore Weissrock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Elmore Weissrock Obituary
David Elmore Weissrock

Louisville - 82, of Louisville, KY passed away on Monday June 17, 2019. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan and a retiree of CSX railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Margaret Weissrock and sister Rosemary Gunselman. He is survived by his wife, Carol Weissrock, sons, David (Denise), Glenn, daughters, Suzanne and Cindy Rush (Brian). His brother, Stefan, sisters Joyce Dunlop (Ron) and Virginia South. His 6 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

In keeping with his request, there will be no funeral service
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now