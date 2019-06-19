|
David Elmore Weissrock
Louisville - 82, of Louisville, KY passed away on Monday June 17, 2019. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan and a retiree of CSX railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Margaret Weissrock and sister Rosemary Gunselman. He is survived by his wife, Carol Weissrock, sons, David (Denise), Glenn, daughters, Suzanne and Cindy Rush (Brian). His brother, Stefan, sisters Joyce Dunlop (Ron) and Virginia South. His 6 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
In keeping with his request, there will be no funeral service
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019