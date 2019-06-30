|
|
David Eric Collins, 64, who was retired & passed away on May 27, 2019 in Louisville Ky. David was born July 6, 1954 to Rev. John Smiley Collins and Pansy Taylor Collins. He graduated from high school in Jefferson County, Ky. and later attended Union College in Barbourville, Ky. He was an officer of Holiday Travel and later owned the Copper Kettle Restaurant in Irvington, Ky. David was predeceased by his wife, Lynn Beylo Collins, and his parents, John Smiley Collins and Pansy Taylor Collins. He had no children, but loved his pet dog Stuart. David is survived by his brother, Smiley Keith Collins, of Highland Park, Illinois, Keith's wife, Barbara Adelson Collins, and their son (his nephew), James Keith Collins, as well as many other relatives and friends. He was a member of the Jefferson County Eagles and will be missed by many. David was a proud, giving individual who loved to fish, hunt, bet the horses and socialize. There will be a celebration of life at Air Devils Inn. Contact his friends for date and time. Contributions in David's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will be appreciated https://giving.mskcc.org/ways-to-give
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019