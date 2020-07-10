1/1
David Eugene Winfrey
David Eugene Winfrey

Charlotte, North Carolina - David Eugene Winfrey, 43, passed away Sunday, July 5th at his home in Charlotte, NC. Previously David had lived in Dallas, Texas for over 20 years and was a Studio Leader/Principal for the Smith Group architectural firm in Dallas. David is survived by his parents, John W Winfrey and Janet Wood Winfrey of Canton, Georgia and his sister, Katherine Mathe and brother-in-law Ken Mathe, Roswell, Georgia, and brother Christopher L. Winfrey and sister-in-law Yeniley Winfrey, Scarsdale, New York, along with one niece and three nephews, and a host of wonderful, caring friends.

David was born in Fort Walton Beach, Florida and attended grade school and high school in Winter Springs, Florida. He graduated from Chattahoochee High School in Alpharetta, Georgia in 1994 and pursued and received a Bachelor of Design in Architecture from University of Florida in May 1999. David was an avid hunter, scuba diver and loved to ride his Harley. He was a member of Willow Bend Church in Dallas and upon his move to the Carolinas, started attending Tega Cay Baptist Church.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, private services for family will be conducted at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven on Bardstown Road in Louisville Kentucky on Tuesday, July 14th with burial in the adjacent Resthaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations in David's honor be made to Tega Cay Baptist Church, 1875 Gold Hill Road, Tega Cay, South Carolina 29708.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Service
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
