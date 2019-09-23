|
|
David Evans
Crestwood - David Lee Evans, 71 of Crestwood died Saturday, September 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. Dave was born on December 13, 1947 in Louisville, KY. He was a member of the Crestwood United Methodist Church. He worked for Kronos before retiring. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was also an avid University of Kentucky fan.
He is preceded in death by his parents Russell and Pearl Evans, brothers Robert and Ronnie Evans. He is survived by wife Mary; sons Greg (Lealia) Evans and Ridge (Jackie) Hovious; grandchildren Nyxen and Teague Evans and Lorelai Hovious; sister Linda Miracle and sister-in-law Willa Evans. The funeral service will be Thursday, 11 am at Stoess Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, 4-8 pm and Thursday, 10-11 am at Stoess Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Crestwood United Methodist Church or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019