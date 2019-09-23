Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Resources
More Obituaries for David Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Evans Obituary
David Evans

Crestwood - David Lee Evans, 71 of Crestwood died Saturday, September 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. Dave was born on December 13, 1947 in Louisville, KY. He was a member of the Crestwood United Methodist Church. He worked for Kronos before retiring. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was also an avid University of Kentucky fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents Russell and Pearl Evans, brothers Robert and Ronnie Evans. He is survived by wife Mary; sons Greg (Lealia) Evans and Ridge (Jackie) Hovious; grandchildren Nyxen and Teague Evans and Lorelai Hovious; sister Linda Miracle and sister-in-law Willa Evans. The funeral service will be Thursday, 11 am at Stoess Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, 4-8 pm and Thursday, 10-11 am at Stoess Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Crestwood United Methodist Church or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now