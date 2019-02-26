|
|
David Felton Hatfield
LOUISVILLE - David Felton Hatfield 61, passed away Saturday,February 23, at Westport Place Health Campus after a long illness.
He was born in Cincinnati,Ohio October 29, 1957 and has lived in Louisville most of his life. David was a Matco Tools distributor, a big UK fan, enjoyed working on old cars, and took his black lab Binford with him everywhere.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bruce Hatfield.
Survivors include his mother, Constance Spencer Hatfield; sister, Catherine H. Nold; aunt, Mary M. Hatfield; uncle, Otis H Whitlock; nieces, Amanda Nold, Allison Marshall (Joseph) and a nephew, Christian Nold.
There will be a service to celebrate his life at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane on Thursday Feb. 28, 2019 at 12 Noon. Visitation will be from 11 a.m until time of service. Inurnment at Cave Hill Cemetery will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westport Place for the outstanding care given to David for the last three years.
Memorial gifts may go to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019