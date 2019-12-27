Services
Louisville - David Gene Evans, 66, passed away peacefully Christmas morning at his home after a lengthy battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Born in Ravenna, Ohio, he was a son of the late John Robert and Lois Hart Evans.

David was a graduate of Morehead State University where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. David retired from Flower's Baking Company of Ohio. He was a member of Eastside Christian Church of Jeffersonville. One of his favorite pastimes was playing golf and watching super hero movies with his granddaughters.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, John Robert Evans, III.

David is survived by his wife, Madonna Hughes Evans; two daughters, Sarah Teeters (Jay) and AnneMarie Webb (Josh); three grandchildren, Stella and Addington Teeters and Lillian Webb; his brother, Bruce Evans (Sheri); sister, Martha Crist; one aunt, Jean Hart Stewart and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 6th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, January 5th and after 12 Noon Monday. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Southern Indiana. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
