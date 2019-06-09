|
|
David Gerald Redmon
LOUISVILLE - 79, passed away at home with family by his side on Thursday, June 6, 2019 to join his beloved wife Sue Anna.
David attended St. Francis of Assisi, St. X and Bellarmine. After retiring from Celanese Corp, he was instrumental in the formation of several business ventures including Spectrum Health Services. He served on numerous charitable boards including Ursuline/Sacred Heart and was a longtime member of St. Martha Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife Sue Anna, he is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Jean Redmon and daughter, Donna Wheeler.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Ann Kleinholter (John), Katherine Cook and Andrew Redmon; grandchildren, Nathan (Hannah), Lauren (Jeff), Rachel, Matthew, JT, Mary, Daniel and Anna and siblings, Jim Redmon (Jerry) and sister, Mary Jean Breitenstein (Roger).
His funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Ln. with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air or his church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019