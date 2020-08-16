1/1
David Gholston
David Gholston

Louisville, KY - David Gholston, 60, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

He was born on April 2, 1960 in Washington, DC to the late Roosevelt Gholson and Rosa (Ash) Gholston Benson. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Roosevelt Gholston, III and Josef Neil Gholston.

David is survived by his mother Gloria Gholston, siblings Cheryl Portis, Sherman Gholston, Marguerita Ponder, Timothy Gholston, Christopher Gholston, uncle Parker David Ash and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Cremation was chosen and a Home Going Celebration will be held on Tuesday @ 11:00-1406 Heafer Road.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
