Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David "Dwayne" Gibson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David "Dwayne" Gibson Obituary
David "Dwayne" Gibson

Louisville - age 58, passed away December 5, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family and close friends. He served in the Louisville Fire Department for 20 years, retiring as a Captain; and was a member of Cornerstone Community Church.

David was preceded in death by his dad, Hiram Gibson; and is survived by his wife, Jules Gibson; mother, Geraldine Gibson; and his beloved dog, Roo Roo.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be from 1 - 7 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Hwy.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -