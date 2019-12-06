|
David "Dwayne" Gibson
Louisville - age 58, passed away December 5, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family and close friends. He served in the Louisville Fire Department for 20 years, retiring as a Captain; and was a member of Cornerstone Community Church.
David was preceded in death by his dad, Hiram Gibson; and is survived by his wife, Jules Gibson; mother, Geraldine Gibson; and his beloved dog, Roo Roo.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation will be from 1 - 7 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Hwy.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019