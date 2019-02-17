Services
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charlestown Arts and Enrichment Center
999 Water Street
Charlestown, IN
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Charlestown Arts and Enrichment Center
999 Water Street
Charlestown, IN
Jeffersonville, IN - David Glenn Sexton, 50 of Jeffersonville, IN passed away on Thursday February 14, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, IN.

He was born on August 21, 1968 to Harold and Betty McCormick Sexton in Madison, IN. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Charlestown, IN.

David was preceded in death by his father, Harold Sexton.

David is survived by his children, Katherine Sexton and Justin Sexton of Plainfield, IN and his mother, Betty Sexton of Jeffersonville.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 4 pm on Monday February 18, 2019 at the Charlestown Arts and Enrichment Center at 999 Water Street in Charlestown. Visitation will be from 2 pm to 4 pm on Monday. Grayson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations for Equine Rescue at www.secondstride.org or Second Stride, INC., 7204 Highway 329, Crestwood, KY 40014.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
