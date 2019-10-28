Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
David H. Jones

Jeffersontown - David, 66, passed from this world to his heavenly Father on October 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. A graduate of Jeffersontown High School (1972). He was for a time a member of Jeffersontown's Fire Dept. as well as an EMT for Carrithers Ambulance. He served as an officer on Jeffersontown's Police Department for 20 years until his retirement. David enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid UK and NASCAR fan.

David is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Sr. and Anna Jones, brother Gary Carrithers, sister Ruth Manley.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Cecelia A. Jones (Barnett), sister Carolyn Sego, brothers Jerry Wayne Jones and Joseph A. Jones Jr. (Lisa) and his sister -in-law Jean Carrithers along with many nieces, nephews, cousin, in-laws and "BlackJack"his faithful cat of 19 years.

Visitation: will be 1:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, Louisville KY 40291. A service at the funeral home will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Cremation has been chosen by David. In lieu of flowers, the family asked you bless the children of St. Jude's Hospital with a donation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
