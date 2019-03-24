David Hartman



Louisville - David Hartman, age 67, passed away on March 18, 2019. He loved God, Coca-Cola (no ice), pizza, the Museum of Modern art, his family, New York City, the Yankees, The Beatles, jelly beans and art - in no particular order. He was born in Plain?eld NJ and grew up in East Brunswick until the age of 17 when he enlisted in the Navy where he served as Aerographer's mate. He learned to predict weather by reading the clouds and was quite accurate. He was a historian and always enjoyed a good conversation. He was a graphic designer. He designed a self-promotion entitled You May not Know Me, but you've seen my work. He designed many logos still in use in Louisville. Upon retirement and the diagnosis of Parkinson's he used his talent to give paintings as gifts. He would ask "what is your favorite animal?" then illustrate and frame it to give it as a gift. He loved teaching Sunday school at St. Matthews United Methodist and St. Paul United Methodist. He was active in the Parkinson's community through the Parkinson's Support Center of Kentucky, Rock Steady Boxing and Milestone.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary, sons Drew (Michelle) and Jay and grandchildren Devin, Shelton, Jeffery, Ellis and Kingston as well as his sister Robin and brother Trever. There are so many to thank: Hospice for their attentive, compassionate multi-focal end of life care, Rev. Darren Brandon for his pastoral visits to David, staff and friends at Forest Hills Commons and the caregiver support group through Jewish Family and Vocational Services. In lieu of ?owers, donations may be made to Hospice or the Parkinson's Support Center of Kentucky.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 235 Juneau Drive, on March 26th from 3 to 7pm. The funeral service will be held on March 27th at St. Paul United Methodist, 2000 Douglass Blvd. at 11am with inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road.



