|
|
David Hathaway
Hodgenville - David Allan Hathaway, Sr., age 76, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, March 29, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was an Army veteran, retired painter for Ford Motor Co. in Louisville after 30 years of service and an avid ham radio operator with callsign NF4R.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Carvyl and Clara Josephine Arble Hathaway; a great-granddaughter, Skyler and a sister, Sandy Hathaway.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marie Hathaway; two sons, David Allan Hathaway, Jr. of Hodgenville and Donald Lee (Carol) Hathaway of Louisville; four sisters, Carole Sisk of Texas, Marci O'Malley of Chicago, Carla McMillen of Frankfort and Nanette Hathaway of Louisville; a brother, Timmy Hathaway of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Donald, Robert, Christopher, Dustin, Kara, Kyle and Katie and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with burial to follow in the Hathaway-Murrell Cemetery in the Leafdale community.
Visitation begins after 10 AM, Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019