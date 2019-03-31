Services
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hathaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hathaway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Hathaway Obituary
David Hathaway

Hodgenville - David Allan Hathaway, Sr., age 76, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, March 29, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was an Army veteran, retired painter for Ford Motor Co. in Louisville after 30 years of service and an avid ham radio operator with callsign NF4R.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Carvyl and Clara Josephine Arble Hathaway; a great-granddaughter, Skyler and a sister, Sandy Hathaway.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marie Hathaway; two sons, David Allan Hathaway, Jr. of Hodgenville and Donald Lee (Carol) Hathaway of Louisville; four sisters, Carole Sisk of Texas, Marci O'Malley of Chicago, Carla McMillen of Frankfort and Nanette Hathaway of Louisville; a brother, Timmy Hathaway of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Donald, Robert, Christopher, Dustin, Kara, Kyle and Katie and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with burial to follow in the Hathaway-Murrell Cemetery in the Leafdale community.

Visitation begins after 10 AM, Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now