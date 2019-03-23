Resources
David Henry Heit Obituary
Louisville - David Henry Heit of Louisville, 66, passed away at his home on March 15, 2019.

He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, and a veteran of the Kentucky Air National Guard. David also worked as a Tool and Die Maker for General Electric.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Henry and Janice Heit of Louisville. He is survived by his sister Martha Heit Sauter (Richard), and 3 nephews, Tommy (Bridgid), Daniel and Jeffrey Sauter.

No Services are planned. Memoiral donations may be made to Wayside Christian Mission.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
