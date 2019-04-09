|
|
David Howard Breeding
Louisville - David Howard Breeding, son of Warren and Nancy Breeding, passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was a graduate of Waggener High and Western Kentucky University. He was a Vietnam Era Veteran. He had a forty year career as a licensed marriage and family therapist in Louisville, Bardstown, Frankfort, Bowling Green, and Shelbyville. He loved photography, hiking, and beach vacations with friends and family. He is survived by his sister, Julie Breeding of Louisville, daughters Laura Torrano and Emily Dean of Houston, grandchildren Roman Torrano and Isabella Edds, and great-grandson Porter Edds. Funeral service will be 12 Noon on Thursday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019