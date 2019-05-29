|
|
David J. Epperson
Jeffersonville - David J. Epperson, 66, of Jeffersonville passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
He was born June 26, 1952 in Louisville a son of Bette Bowden Epperson and the late Herman Epperson, Jr.
David was the owner and operator of Superior Restaurant Services, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jeffersonville.
He is survived by his mother, Bette; wife, Cynthia Hurst Epperson; daughter, Sondra Mahler; sister, Teresa Epperson; brother, Michael Epperson (Shannon) and a step-son, Matthew Middleton (Cherie).
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to .
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019