Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II
3521 Goldsmith Lane
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Epperson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Epperson


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David J. Epperson Obituary
David J. Epperson

Jeffersonville - David J. Epperson, 66, of Jeffersonville passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

He was born June 26, 1952 in Louisville a son of Bette Bowden Epperson and the late Herman Epperson, Jr.

David was the owner and operator of Superior Restaurant Services, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jeffersonville.

He is survived by his mother, Bette; wife, Cynthia Hurst Epperson; daughter, Sondra Mahler; sister, Teresa Epperson; brother, Michael Epperson (Shannon) and a step-son, Matthew Middleton (Cherie).

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to .

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now