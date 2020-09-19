David Jennings Wilson
Louisville - David Jennings Wilson of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on September 14, 2020 at his home. He was 91. David was born on October 10, 1928 in Corydon, Indiana where he graduated from Corydon High School in 1946 and lived until he joined the US Army in 1953. He served as a Corporal in the 8th Infantry Division's 100 piece band until he was honorably discharged in 1955. David became a professional musician after leaving the service and spent time playing across the country with Ralph Flanagan's Big Band before settling in Louisville, Kentucky. David was married to Helen Jane (Janie) Bosshart of Louisville on November 2, 1967. David continued playing the saxophone, clarinet and flute professionally in Louisville until his death. He played regularly at Jack Fry's, Le Relais, Veranese and many other establishments. David played for many entertainers when they visited Louisville including Bob Hope, Andy Williams, Rosemary Clooney, Carol Channing, Mitzi Gaynor, Lou Rawls and he was a fixture behind Foster Brooks during his annual charity gala. David also worked for Pinkerton Security for 23 years (1967-1990) where he spent time as an investigator and supervisor. David was inducted into the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels in 1993 for his contribution of musical gifts throughout the Commonwealth. David and Janie were active members of First Baptist Church of Middletown, KY. David had a long and deep love of the Lord, Jesus Christ.
David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janie Wilson along with their son, George Spencer Wilson, daughter-in-law, Amy Harrelson Wilson and two grandchildren, Coleman Jennings Wilson (22) and Chloe Spencer Wilson (18) of Raleigh, North Carolina. David is also survived by his niece, Harriett Eckert Paul in Fort Wayne, IN, and nephew John Robert Eckert in Corydon, IN along with Paul and Jennifer Eckert and their three daughters in Floyd Knobs, IN, along with other great and great-great nieces and nephews. David is preceded in death by his parents, George Spencer and Emma Long Wilson, his sister, Anna Catherine Eckert and brother Patrick Spencer Wilson.
A visitation will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 26 followed by a memorial service at 12 pm, both at First Baptist Church of Middletown, KY. A grave side service will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Corydon, IN. In lieu of flowers David's family is asking for donations be made in his name with the charity or church of your choice.To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerkentuckiana.com