David Jerome LyleLouisville - 73, passed away October 3, 2020 at his home.David was retired from General Electric Co., an avid horse racing fan and former owner. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ruby Lyle; brother, Mike Lyle; and his late wife, Wilma Henderson Lyle.David is survived by his wife, Sharon Chapman-Lyle; daughter, Janet Neutz; step-sons, Dennis Chapman III (Nicole) and Rodney Chapman (Darlene); 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nina Barr (Richard).His celebration of life service will be held Thursday, Oct 8th 11 a.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7th from 2-8 p.m. and after 9 am Thursday. Burial will be held Tuesday, Oct 13th at 1 p.m. at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery-Central with full military honors.