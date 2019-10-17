Services
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Keneseth Israel Cemetery
David Kaplan Obituary
David Kaplan

Louisville - David Kaplan, 91, died peacefully on October 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita and his parents Julius and Bessie.

David was an avid car collector and show including winning Carl Casper International Championship for his Volkswagen limousine. He enjoyed camping and fishing with family. He was a longstanding member of the Kentucky Bar Association, practicing civil and criminal law, including arguing cases in the US Supreme Court until his retirement in 2013.

David is survived by his children, Lawrence "Larry" and Melinda; his sisters Mildred Stern of New York and Sylvia Plasner; his sister-in-law, Toby Horvitz; as well as many nieces and nephews of multi-generations.

Visitation is from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue. A graveside service will follow at Keneseth Israel Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Memorials gifts to Congregation Anshei Sfard and Keneseth Israel Congregation or donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
