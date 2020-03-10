Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
David L. Brown

David L. Brown Obituary
David L. Brown

Louisville - David L. Brown, 86, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.

David worked as a supervisor for the US Postal Service and at Churchill Downs as a pari-mutuel clerk. He was a member of Buechel Park Baptist Church.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; two daughters, Kathy Brown, and Robin Schumacher (Neil Waldridge); and a sister, Mary Bukszar.

Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road with the funeral at 2:00.

The family would like to extend a special note of gratitude to the many caregivers who cared for David.

Memorial contributions may be made to Buechel Park Baptist Church or . Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
