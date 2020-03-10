|
|
David L. Brown
Louisville - David L. Brown, 86, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
David worked as a supervisor for the US Postal Service and at Churchill Downs as a pari-mutuel clerk. He was a member of Buechel Park Baptist Church.
David is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; two daughters, Kathy Brown, and Robin Schumacher (Neil Waldridge); and a sister, Mary Bukszar.
Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road with the funeral at 2:00.
The family would like to extend a special note of gratitude to the many caregivers who cared for David.
Memorial contributions may be made to Buechel Park Baptist Church or . Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020