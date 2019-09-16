|
David L. "Trey" Flinn, III
Nashville, TN - Flinn, III., David L. "Trey", 49, of Nashville, TN, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Trey was born May 26, 1970 in Louisville, KY to David & Carol Flinn.
Besides his loving parents survivors include two children, Preston Flinn and Abby Flinn-Bloodworth; two brothers, Mickey and Chris Flinn; sister, Carri Flinn.
Trey is also survived by many family and lifelong friends as well as customers from the automotive sales businesses from Louisville, KY, Evansville, IN and Nashville, TN.
God has chosen to bring home one of His most positive & beautiful spirited souls. One who was always a positive glowing, smiling, laughter filled spirit; may his smiling spirit for life, live on through all that knew him and loved him so much.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Noon, JB Ratterman & Son Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visiting will be held Wednesday, from Noon-8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m.- Noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019