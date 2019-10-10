Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Fire Side Room of Southeast Christian Church
David L. Polston (84) went to be with the Lord and his loved ones on September 30th, 2019. Born August 9th, 1935 on Colorado St. David had eight brothers and sisters. David graduated in Manuals class of 1955 then went to serve his country by joining the National Guard. After which he used his love for people and conversation to make his career, opening his first barber shop. David was a loving, gentle and Christian Father to Julie Polston Clark and Jennifer Polston Brooks. He was also a wise and kind Grandpop to his three grandsons; Kenneth Clark, Kolton Clark, and Spencer Wells.

David's celebration of life will take place on Sunday, October 13th at 4 pm in the Fire Side Room of Southeast Christian Church

Although David will now be spending his time in Heaven, his life here will continue on by being placed in the memories of those of us who are still living.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
